The United States is preparing new potential additional military aid packages for Ukraine, said US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan. It is reported by TASS…

Commenting at a seminar at the Council on Foreign Relations on the issue of US military assistance to Ukraine, Joe Biden’s adviser said that Washington regularly “evaluates additional needs” that Kiev has and draws up potential packages that are “actively being considered.”

Earlier, the US Senate submitted a draft resolution in support of providing Ukraine with additional assistance to strengthen its military potential. In the document, lawmakers called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to respond to Russian “aggression” and support Kiev by strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities on land, at sea and in the air.