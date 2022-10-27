“Titanic challenge that China has launched against the West”

“If the Germans intend to do what they have certainly announced we, who are more aware of it” (of the risks associated with China, which focuses on strategic infrastructures, such as the port of Hamburg), “because we are the frontier in the Mediterranean, with respect to this hegemonic project we will not follow them. We will not deliver ourselves into the hands of the Chinese. “

The Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, underlines this – interviewed at the Salone della Giustizia – to a question on the possibility that the management of the Port of Trieste can also pass into Chinese hands as a direct consequence of the choices on the Port of Hamburg which he is a shareholder. More generally, Urso remembers his position already expressed in the past “on the policy of domination that China implemented or wanted to achieve through the ‘way of the silk’“, a” titanic challenge that China has launched against the West “, aggravated in recent days by political changes in China” with the choice of a new hierarchy that focuses entirely on national security, social control rather than economic growth “.

Could the government use Golden Power on the port of Trieste? “It is a competence that obviously belongs to Palazzo Chigi. I can say that our entire policy, including economic and production, will be to guarantee Italian and European strategic autonomy over all the supply chains that are important for keeping development decisions in our hands. economic and productive of our country and of our Europe This is our policy. Then if others intend to move from dependence for energy to technological dependence or to some degree commercial dependence on Chinawe will not follow them on this path “.

Energy, Urso: we aim to double national gas production – “Energy moves industry” and “one of our objectives is to develop a plan that will make us less dependent as quickly as possible and then transform us into the Mediterranean energy hub”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in an interview with Il Messaggero. “We will move on several fronts – explains Urso – First of all to double the production of national gas from the current fields. Ten years ago we extracted 13 billion cubic meters a year, this year we have dropped to 3. The missing ten billion are those purchased. plus from Russia, an idiocy. We will double it to 6, again. ” The minister also announces that the government will authorize “new” drilling in the central Adriatic Sea “where other countries are already mining”. But, he assures us, “we will also push a lot on photovoltaics, to help businesses no longer have to fear the arrival of bills”.

