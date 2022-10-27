Despite the internal differences that emerge weekly between the government partners, in United We Can close ranks to defend that “the coalition is in top shape.” During his speech at the plenary session for the presentation of the General State Budgets (PGE), representatives of the four families that coexist in the formation have made a closed defense of the Public Accounts with praise, even, to the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Huntsman. All this after the discomfort generated by the rise in military spending of 25.8% or the delays in the family or housing law.

Instead, they have put the focus on the Popular Party, with which they have confronted the Executive’s anti-crisis model – “We rescue the people, you rescue the banks,” said the president of the purple parliamentary group, Jaume Asens- with the led carried out by the governments of Mariano Rajoy after the crisis that began in 2008.

Asens has also thanked EH Bildu, Esquerra, Más País and other members of the so-called investiture block for their support of some of the laws in this legislature and has asked unions and business organizations not to leave them alone.

For her part, the deputy of Podemos Sofía Fernández Castañón, has assured that these are Budgets in which the urgency and the vocation to protect families have prevailed. Fernández Castañón has focused especially on this point, emphasizing that the Government’s vocation is to protect “all families in their plurality and diversity.” The deputy has emphasized in this sense the increase in social spending, which will involve six out of every ten euros of public accounts.