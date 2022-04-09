Parts of a hotel collapsed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Saturday. Two employees were seriously injured, and the 300 or so guests were taken to other accommodations as a precaution.

ZTwo hotel employees were seriously injured in Mallorca when part of a building collapsed. The accident happened on Saturday in Port d’Alcúdia in the north of the Spanish holiday island. The sports room collapsed around 3 p.m. and fell on the kitchens in the basement of the Hotel Bluesea Piscis, reported the regional newspaper “Diario de Mallorca” and the Mallorcan fire brigade. The approximately 300 guests of the hotel were taken to other accommodations as a precaution.

The work to rescue the injured from the rubble was very complicated, it said. Fire brigade units from Alcúdia, Inca and Llucmajor were in action for hours. According to the information, police officers and paramedics also took part in the rescue operation. The two injured, a 59-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital. Technicians from Port d’Alcúdia Municipality and the Fire Department then checked the building to see if there was any damage to the structure of the hotel, which was completely sealed off.