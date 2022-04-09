VIDEOThe winner of the Masters will receive a record premium of 2.7 million dollars, converted almost 2.5 million euros. The organization of the golf tournament in Augusta announced that amount just before the start of the third round. The Japanese Hideki Matsuyama, who won the previous edition of the major tournament, earned significantly less with 2.07 million dollars (1.9 million euros).

The total prize money of the first major tournament of the year has also increased considerably from 11.5 million to 15 million dollars (13.8 million euros). That too is more than ever. Even the number 2 is richly endowed with 1.6 million euros.

American Scottie Scheffler enters the third round as leader. The leader of the world ranking is 5 strokes ahead of four pursuers, including defending champion Matsuyama.

Tiger Woods, who makes his surprising return to the Masters after his serious car accident fourteen months ago, has to make up for nine strokes. He finished the second day of The Masters with 74 strokes. The five-time champion went round on the Augusta track in two strokes above the track average, having started on Thursday with a round of 71 strokes. With a total of 145 strokes he is in the subtop, but at least on the right side of the cut. He is tied for nineteenth by 1 stroke above the track average.

Woods, 46, got off to a bad start on the second day of his 24th appearance in The Masters. He hit four bogeys on the first five holes. He only recovered a bit with a birdie on lane eight. He hit a total of six bogeys, as well as four birdies.

Woods struggled at times on the back nine, but his game improved in the second half of the track. The golfer was in a serious car accident more than 13 months ago and suffered serious injuries to his right leg.

Scottie Scheffler takes the lead after two days. The American, who leads the world rankings, went around in 67 strokes, the best score of the day, which he shared with Justin Thomas. With a total of 136 strokes, he is eight strokes below the track average, giving him a five stroke lead over a large group of competitors.