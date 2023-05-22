Porsche refreshes the Cayenne, with new headlights, a new eight-cylinder, new interior and new perfection that only has one catch. Or two.

IIf the armrest catch in the middle is the only thing that shows a weakness at first glance, a lot has obviously been done right. So the armrest, it slides forward even if the elbow is supported only loosely. Where there is always so much resistance to be overcome in the auto industry, it is too weak here. You will not break out in despair, neither the developers of the freshly lifted Porsche Cayenne nor the customers who choose what is probably the best sports SUV in the world.

Holger Apple Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

And the unbelievability, which may result in accusations of a lack of objectivity, but truth must be allowed to remain truth, even if it culminates in a hymn of praise: the Cayenne has become even more perfect than it already was.