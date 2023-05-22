For the Autoblog Instapservice this week: the Mercedes-Benz A180 limousine in the driving test.

A few years ago, life as a lease driver was quite simple. There were a few models with 0% addition, so you chose that if a normal car was too expensive for you. Later life got a bit more complicated. Electric cars had even more advantage, the subsidy on PHEVs dried up a bit faster. At the moment (2023), the addition on fully electric cars is slightly more favorable than on regular cars, but it doesn’t really add up. That is why we are looking for the new business toppers: the loafers, but preferably with a sports package.

A real Mercedes-Benz, but for the price of a normal car. It is therefore not surprising that the Mercedes-Benz A-class is quite a success. It took a while, by the way, because the first generation A-class was that car that your grandmother liked so much. And that rock hard failed the moose test. The next generation was another high device and only after that came a cool A-class.

For the driving test we took the Mercedes-Benz A180 in sedan form. Which, by the way, has also been facelifted, just like the sister models. Take a deep breath and they are: the A-Class hatchback, the B-Class, the CLA four-door coupe, the CLA Shooting Brake, the GLA SUV and the GLB seven-seat SUV; there are also electric versions: the EQA and EQB.

What is it

This is the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-class, but you don’t fail the petrolhead exam if you don’t immediately recognize the facelift. The changes are minimal: Mercedes-Benz talks about powerdomes on the bonnet, but it’s actually two extra lines. The headlights are also a bit narrower, but LED is still optional. Also for the rear and that is a harbinger of a fairly long option list, the A-class is also a real Mercedes in that respect.

There are also some new wheel designs in sizes up to 19”, including the optional high-gloss black multi-spoke alloy wheels with high-gloss rim flange. Apparently the rear diffuser is also new, but this also applies: the difference is barely visible.

A horny interior

After the oh-so-decent, but somewhat aged interiors in Mercedes cars from the 1980s and 1990s, Stuttgart is doing quite well these days. Incidentally, you have to upgrade the screens immediately: the A-class has two free-standing screens as standard, one of 7” and the larger 10.25” display in the middle. If you upgrade to two 10.25” displays that are behind one black glass plate, which smells much nicer. They conjure up many cool things on those screens, such as an augmented reality display of the navigation system. In the city, images from the front camera are shown on the screen, over which arrows of the route to be followed are shown.

Details such as three round and illuminated air outlets in a turbine look pay homage to the world of aviation, not that Mercedes-Benz has ever built aircraft. The rest of the interior is beautifully finished with beautiful materials.

Mercedes-Benz A180 and the traffic light sprint

Incidentally, we again failed to choose the absolute entry-level model for the driving test. Actually, the slowest A-class is the 116 hp and 280 Nm strong A180d. So the diesel, but it will not score very well in the sales statistics anyway. Just like the 150 hp A200d and the A220d with 190 hp, the A250e PHEV with 218 hp is more interesting for the Netherlands (we drove the A250e again in an endurance test).

To complete the engine range: there are also two AMG versions: the A35 with 306 hp and the 421 hp A45S. In addition, there are three petrol versions: the 163 hp A200, 190 hp for the A220 and 224 hp for the A250. All these versions except the A200 have 4Matic four-wheel drive as standard.

The A180 (and A200 and A250e) get a modest 1.3 four-cylinder petrol engine that was developed together with Renault. The block delivers 136 hp and 230 Nm for the A180, but it is a mild hybrid so the starter generator delivers an extra 14 hp. The beetle can do its job quite economically, 1 in 15 is quite doable. And if you do your best, it will be even more economical.

At the traffic light sprint you don’t immediately hit a mud figure with the A180, although the high-gloss black AMG rims may promise even more. The A180 feels fairly lively and sprints to 100 in 9.3s. With a top speed of 216 km/h, you leave many EVs and all modern Volvos far behind anyway.

The last baby Benz?

Despite the sales success of the A-class, the ax may fall for the baby Benz. Mercedes-Benz’s ambitions are to become even more of a luxury brand and the (relatively) affordable cars are less suitable for that. Four of the seven compact models are in danger of dying, the A-class and B-class are apparently high on the nomination list.

So enjoy it while you can, soon we will all be driving an electric crossover that is too heavy, too expensive and too high.

Price tag A180

First of all, let’s name the elephant in the closet: Mercedes-Benz has the A-class as a five-door hatchback, four-door limousine, but strangely enough also offers the four-door coupe CLA.

As an A180, the five-door hatchback is available from EUR 42,893, the limousine costs EUR 43,805 and the CLA EUR 45,183. If you’re shopping on a budget, the differences are quite significant. On thicker versions, the difference of 2,300 euros is less exciting.

On the other hand, most buyers will immediately go for the CLA Shooting Brake, which is available from EUR 46,691. Or do you prefer a GLA or GLB, because those cars are also on the same platform. The choice stress for the Mercedes buyer must now be life-size.

Incidentally, if you prefer the Mercedes-Benz A-class with an AMG line, it tastes a lot better. As with the German premium competition, it hurts to do this. We are talking about financial pain, because the starting price rises to EUR 47,882. Check a few more options and the half ton will be in sight in no time.

Autoblog Entry Service Mercedes-Benz A180 conclusion

You can drive faster cars for the same money. Or in wider. Or in better equipped. And yet I understand the A-class. As an entrance to the world called Mercedes-Benz, the A-class does a great job. It is a beautiful car to look at, the finish is sublime, the systems work exemplary, the performance is excellent. It would be a shame if Mercedes-Benz actually decided to stop with this baby Benz. Get one while you can.

This article Mercedes-Benz A180 limousine – driving test and video appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

