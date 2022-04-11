2022 and the new era of F1 have just begun, but the new cycle of engines starting from 2026 is a topic on the agenda also because there are few months left to define all the details at the regulation level. . There is at stake the entry into F1 of the Volkswagen group with the Porsche and Audi brands ready to join Red Bull and one of McLaren, Sauber or Aston Martin respectively.

On the farewell to the sophisticated MGU-H Ferrari and Mercedes have already given their green light, a step back that will significantly reduce costs. Mattia Binottohowever, he stated that not everything has been defined and that there are at least two more issues to be solved, starting with the possible cost ceiling to be introduced also on the construction of the engines, but not only: “We are happy to be able to compete with brands like Porsche and Audi, but the aspect of the financial rules must be defined and then the theme of what it means to be a new participant, what benefits it should enjoy, and the one on the transfer of intellectual property that it shouldn’t be possible. Time is running out, we have to close in June “declared Binotto as reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The transfer of intellectual property is a decidedly hot topic attributable to Red Bull, which has acquired skills and know-how from Honda that Porsche could take advantage of. In addition, the Milton Keynes team is raiding Mercedes engineers – around 50 engineers have been snatched from the Brixworth headquarters – and this could create a pool of technicians ready to put together the strengths and research supported by three automotive giants several in one engine.