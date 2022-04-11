Fear for Max Giustifor a motorcycle accident which involved him while he was having a race. The well-known TV presenter, in fact, fell out of the middle of him. Immediately the doctors rescued him and decided for the transfer to hospital. What are the television conditions of Max Giusti at the moment?

The incident took place in the Palm Sunday, when the presenter decided to spend the day participating in a motocross race. After publishing a series of videos in which he had fun on the track, in the post-race he told what happened.

He told this from the hospital, where the doctors decided to hospitalize him following the road accident in which the Italian comedian and conductor was involved. On Instagram he said he suffered a bad fall due to his fall shoulder dislocationbut it would be fine.

Max Giusti fell off his bike during a motocross race. Suddenly, however, he had an accident. The rescuers present on the runway immediately rescued him and decided on the transfer to the emergency roomin the hospital.

On Instagram, the Italian presenter and comedian has decided to tell this little misadventure: the stones raised by the other bikes in the race they injured his arm which got dislocated after the fall. He has pain, but nothing serious and he appeared calm and smiling as always.

The race ended like this, dislocation in my left arm but at the Gemelli Polyclinic they put me back in place.

With these words, in a video on Instagram Max Giusti told what happened during a motocross race, his passion.

The shoulder is perfectly retracted, it hurts a little though.

Hopefully, she can get back in shape soon and the pain will go away soon.