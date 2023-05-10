.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Thirty years after the presentation of the concept car of the Boxsters, Porsche presents the most powerful version of the mid-engine roadster: the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS. For the first time, the powerful naturally aspirated engine of the 911 GT3 6-cylinder 500 HP It is used on a mid-engined sports convertible. This engine also equips the 911 GT3 Cup for competition.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​naturally aspirated boxer engine

The powertrain of the new 718 Spyder RS ​​is identical to that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS coupe. The six-cylinder boxer engine with a displacement of 4.0 liters reaches 9,000 rpm and develops a power of 368kW (500hp) and a maximum torque of 450Nm. Mated to a short seven-speed PDK transmission, the six-cylinder accelerates the two-seater roadster from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS

The car reaches i 200 km/h in just 10.9 seconds. Compared to the 718 Spyder without the “RS” extension, the new top model of the range not only benefits from 59 kW (80 hp) additional, but also manages to accelerate to 100 km/h half a second early. The maximum speed is now of 308 km/h instead of 300 km/h. Like every recent RS model, the new 718 Spyder RS ​​is available exclusively with the Porsche Dual Clutch Transmission (PDK).

The Porsche roadster is also light and with its own 1,410kgthe Spyder RS ​​weighs 40kg less than the 718 Spyder with PDK and is even 5 kg lighter than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS with fixed roof.

The front end of the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​is almost identical to that of the 718 Cayman GT4RS. The standard front hood is made in CFRP and features a large air outlet above the bumper. The two NACA ducts improve brake cooling without negatively affecting the Cx value. Downforce is increased by sideblades at the outer edges of the bumper. The edge of the front spoiler it is slightly shorter than that of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​side view

This feature, coupled with the broad rear wing, results in more overall downforce on the Cayman and therefore requires a larger spoiler profile for aerodynamic balance. Instead of a wing, the 718 Spyder RS ​​sports a flashy “duck bill” spoiler.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​features soft top

The new 718 Spyder RS ​​features a lightweight single layer hood manually operated. It is an extraordinarily compact structure, composed of two parts: a sun sail and a rain deflector. Both are completely removable and can be stored together or individually in the vehicle.

The sun sail alone can also be used as “Bimini-top”thus protecting the driver and front passenger from intense sunlight. In this case, the passenger compartment remains substantially open laterally and in the area behind the passengers. When used in conjunction with the rain deflector, you get a complete soft top that effectively protects against rain when the side windows are raised.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​soft top

The entire roof, including the mechanical parts, weighs only 18.3kgi.e. 7.6 kg less than the 718 Spyder e 16.5 kg lighter than the 718 Boxster. If you want to reduce the vehicle weight by another eight kilograms, you can leave the soft top at home, weather permitting.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​sports suspension

The chassis of the 718 Spyder RS ​​uses components of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and of 718 Spyders. The open sports car is therefore equipped as standard with Porsche’s electronic damper control system (PASM) with sports tuning which has been lowered by 30 millimetres. In addition, it has the system Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip differential, ball joint suspension bearings and forged aluminum wheels from 20 inches.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​on the road

Ground clearance, camber, track and stabilizer bar can be individually adjusted. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the spring and damper loads have been reduced to allow for a softer trim and suitable for a convertible.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​cockpit

The cockpit of the Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​is reduced to the essentials in terms of functionality and ergonomics. The RS sports steering wheel is covered in material Race-Tex and features a yellow 12 o’clock marking. The standard bucket seats are made of lightweight CFRP with a finish carbon texture and offer excellent lateral support.

The cockpit of the 718 Spyder RS

The seat covers are in black skin, while the central part in perforated Race-Tex is characterized by a contrasting color on a black background. On the headrests there is the “SpyderRS” logo in the corresponding color. The dashboard and profiles are covered in leather.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​Weissach package

The Spyder RS ​​is also available as an option Weissach package. The exceptionally light forged magnesium wheels, available as an option, can be ordered in conjunction with this performance-focused equipment package. The tailpipes of the sports exhaust system are in titanium.

Double rear exhaust in titanium Weissach package

The look is inspired by 935 limited edition from 2018. Inside the car, the upper part of the dashboard covered in anti-reflection Race-Tex stands out. Exclusively for those who buy the Porsche 718 Spyder RS, a Porsche Design Timepieces chronograph handcrafted.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​price

The price of the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​in Italy starts from 162,338 euros. The new Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​will be previewed to the public in June, on the occasion of the celebrations for the 75 years of Porsche sports cars which will take place at Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Subsequently, it will be present at Goodwood Festival of Speedin England.

Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​photos

