The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling passenger car in the world in 2022. This is evident from data from research agency Jato Dynamics. The top 10 best-selling cars in the world are dominated by Japanese brands. The American Tesla is in the international top 10 with two cars.

Jato Dynamics reports that 79.4 million new passenger cars will be registered worldwide by 2022. A huge number, but it is 2 percent less than the 80.7 million new passenger cars that left the showroom in 2021. Light commercial vehicles are not included in the figures, but pick-ups such as the Ford F-150 are.

According to Jato Dynamics, the fact that fewer new passenger cars will be registered worldwide in 2022 is partly due to problems in the supply of parts and the shrinking car market in China. Sanctions against Russia imposed by countries and car manufacturers also played a role in the decrease in the number of cars delivered. In Russia, car sales plummeted by 59 percent to about 1 million units last year.

Best selling cars 2022

The Toyota RAV4 was the best-selling car in the world in 2022 with 1.02 million units delivered worldwide last year. But although the RAV4 leads the way, sales last year were 10 percent fewer than in 2021. Only 9 percent of all RAV4s found an owner in Europe. 43 percent were registered in the United States and Canada and 33 percent in China.

The number two is also a Toyota: the Corolla. In particular, even the Corolla Sedan, which is known as Levin in China, among other things. The Corolla Sedan sold 992,000 units last year, 10 percent less than a year earlier. More than half of these Corollas sedans found an owner in China, 22 percent in the United States and Canada and a meager 6 percent in Europe.

Tesla Model Y

The number three in the ranking saw sales increase enormously. That is the Tesla Model Y. This electric crossover accounted for 747,000 deliveries in 2022, 91 percent more than in 2021. Of these, 44 percent found a Chinese owner, 34 percent an American or Canadian and 19 percent a European. In tenth place we also find a Tesla. That place is for the Model 3, of which 482,000 copies left the showroom in 2022. That is 3 percent less than one year previously. 19 percent of those Models 3 were registered in Europe, 47 percent in the United States and Canada and 28 percent in China.

In the top 10 most popular cars of 2022, we also find many Japanese. For example, the ever-popular CR-V (733,000 units) from Honda is in fourth place and we find the Toyota's Camry, Hilux and Corolla Cross in fifth, sixth and eighth place consecutively. The Nissan Sentra is in seventh place, a car that is not sold in the Netherlands. After Tesla, Ford is the only other non-Japanese manufacturer to rank in the top ten. The Ford F-150, a large pick-up that cannot be towed in the United States, is in ninth position with 525,000 registered units.

7.37 million electric cars

In 2022, 7.37 million fully electric cars worldwide found an owner, 66 percent (+2.9 million) more than in 2021. Electric cars accounted for a share of more than 9 percent in deliveries worldwide. In Norway, no less than 71 percent of all new cars sold in 2022 will be fully electric. In absolute terms, China is the largest EV market in the world. In China, 53 percent of all new passenger cars sold last year were EVs.

Biggest brands

Toyota Motor Corporation was the largest car manufacturer in the world in 2022, followed by the Volkswagen Group in second place. While Toyota saw its global market share increase by 0.3 percent, Volkswagen saw its share decrease by 0.7 percent. Hyundai Motor Group can call itself the largest manufacturer after the Volkswagen Group. The fastest growing brand in 2022 was the Chinese BYD, which saw its global market share grow by 1.5 percentage points. BYD is the second largest EV manufacturer in the world after Tesla. Last year, 1.5 million cars of Chinese brands were delivered outside China, no less than 48 percent more than a year earlier.

SUV remains popular

Of the 79.2 million new passenger cars sold in 2022, no less than 32.8 percent were SUVs. The market share of SUVs increased from 39.7 percent in 2021 to over 41 percent. In Europe, the popularity of SUVs and crossovers increased relatively most strongly. SUVs account for 43 percent of sales in Europe, 4.3 percent more than in 2021. Only in North America is their market share higher (54 percent, China 41 percent). 20 percent of all new cars delivered in 2022 were sedans, 16 percent hatchbacks and 8 percent pickups. The MPV, a model that is now becoming rare, still accounted for a share of 4 percent.

The ten best-selling cars in the world

2Toyota Corolla: 992,000

8Toyota Corolla Cross: 530,000

10 Tesla Model 3: 482,000

