Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his supporters sang a carol in the courtroom, where on Monday the decision on the treason case against the country’s ex-leader was to be heard.

Judging by the recording, Poroshenko, surrounded by lawyers, journalists and cameramen, sang the Christmas song “Good evening, Toby, sir.”

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the election of a measure of restraint for the former president of Ukraine was postponed to January 19. The meeting will take place at 14:00 (15:00 Moscow time). The judge announced this after a five-hour absence from the meeting.

While those present were waiting for the verdict for the ex-president of the country, they also sang a carol.

The politician arrived on January 17 for a court hearing in Kiev from Poland.

At the airport, he was met by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of the country, and his supporters were waiting for the politician at the air harbor building. Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation prevented Poroshenko from going through passport control and took away his identity document, which they later returned.

On the same day, the prosecutor’s office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko for two months, providing for the possibility of posting a bail of $35.7 million. The prosecution also asks the court to oblige the ex-leader of the country to hand over his passports and wear an electronic bracelet if the court decides to post bail.

The former Ukrainian leader is being investigated for possible involvement in high treason. The investigation believes that Poroshenko disrupted the contracted deliveries of coal from South Africa in the fall of 2014. Instead, coal was purchased in the Donbass.