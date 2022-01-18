On the last day of 2021, the legendary Betty White. The actress left this world just weeks after her 100th birthday. To celebrate the date, his fans created the #BettyWhiteChallenge (Betty White challenge). For this reason, on January 17, 2022 they honored the great love of the cast member of Golden girls: the animals.

In an interview for CBS’s Katie Couric in 2011, the journalist noted that White likes “animals more than people.”

“Well, I don’t necessarily admit it, but yes, I do,” the Golden Girls star said. She said her love of animals “began in the womb” and that her parents were “the same way”.

Betty White’s relationship with animals

The actress was always very vocal about her love of animals. He often spoke his affection, not only for his own pets, but for all creatures.

“Often people would come up to her and say, ‘Oh, I want to show you a picture of my kids,’ and she’d be like, ‘Oh great!'” White’s Hot in Cleveland co-star Wendy Malick said. CBS Sunday Morning. “When they were shown pictures of real children, she looked very disappointed and said: ‘Oh, children.’ She had such high hopes for her little lamb!”

“I have been a pet lover all my life,” the actress wrote as a description of this photograph of hers. Photo: Instagram/Betty White

White even noted that he learned from his “animal friends.” She declared to the same program in 2011 that they gave her lessons in kindness and consideration for others, virtues that the actress considered help keep you feeling young.

Betty herself volunteered for american human, an organization that certified animal welfare. also supported the program “No animals were harmed (no animal was injured)”, that protected them in recordings for television and cinema.

Betty White’s Challenge

The initiative was born from a tweet by Ryan Reynolds. When White’s former co-star wrote on the social network about her friend’s passing, user Lisa Powell responded with a proactive proposal.

Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Betty White. Photo: Instagram/@vencityreynolds

“Donate something to local animal shelters on Betty’s birthday, January 17, in her honor! It’s the least we can do to celebrate and honor Betty’s love of animals! #RIPBetty #BettyWhite #ripbettywhite #BettyWhiteChallenge #BettyWhiteDay,” wrote the netizen.

The hashtag soon began to gain attention, becoming a trend on Twitter. Thousands of users spread a message that the actress would be proud of.

Fans of Betty White are honoring her on what would have been her 100th birthday by donating to animal wildlife charities and shelters in what’s known as the #BettyWhiteChallenge. 💖 pic.twitter.com/vrvOuYSfbn — PopCrave (@PopCrave) January 17, 2022

“Betty White was an animal advocate her whole life. If all Betty fans donated just three dollars to an animal shelter, imagine how many animals would be saved in honor of Betty White,” one netizen tweeted.