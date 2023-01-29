The 1-1 draw in the treacherous away match in Padua made Pordenone smile, who still earned a point over their closest rivals. Torrasi moved forward, Mimmo Di Carlo’s team was joined by Vasic and bit his hands for the post hit by Dubickas in the second half in Donnarumma beaten. In small steps, Padova thus remains useful in the series with the tenth point since Vincenzo Torrente has been on the bench. Unexpectedly, Feralpisalò made up for the second consecutive defeat at home: Virtus Verona went to Turina (2-0, Danti and own goal from Panico), their fifth away win out of the six total won in the season. The defeat of the pursuers is completed with the defeat of Vicenza which is overturned by Juventus Next Gen (success rediscovered after six days): ahead with Rolfini, Modesto’s team is reached by a penalty converted by Barrenechea and passed by Pecorino’s left foot, who hadn’t scored goals for three months. In addition to the commitments of the former, the most awaited match was that of the Novara-Pro Vercelli derby: to solve it, in favor of the Pro, the paw in the final of the Belgian striker Guindo (born in 2003, formerly of Anderlecht, with his first goal in Serie C ), then Rizzo saves the result to Marginean. Scrolling through the standings, Pro Sesto is now in fourth place, which hadn’t won for a while and broke free in Seregno (1-0) in the neighborhood match against Sangiuliano City: the goal in the quarter of an hour was enough Hair, despite Toninelli’s expulsion in the final, to make Carmine Gautieri’s debut on the Milan freshman bench bitter. It wasn’t the only match between teams from Lombardy: Mantova ruled Lecco (2-0) with a goal in each half from Bocalon (the second in a row at home) and Guccione from a penalty, while Pro Patria won by measure on Renate’s pitch (1-0) thanks to Castelli’s seventh goal of the season which arrived in the quarter of an hour. All in the first 17′ between AlbinoLeffe and Piacenza: Emilian advantage of Cesarini, Marchetti’s equal on corner kick development. Trento’s run has been unstoppable in the last few weeks, and they are getting out of trouble: Tedino’s team hits Nereo Rocco (2-0) with their fifth straight win with goals from Garcia Tena and Sangalli. At the end of the game, the Triestina coach Massimo Pavanel presented his resignation – which the club acknowledged – after having scored just 11 points in 17 games. Without particular rings the 0-0 between Arzignano and Pergolettese.

Group C

—

Double equal at the top: Catanzaro and Crotone slow down their run in parallel, a coincidence that obviously makes Vivarini’s team happy, who remain like this at plus 8 but with one less day on the way. The leaders are stopped by Messina, who travel at the pace of three wins and a draw since Ezio Raciti replaced Gaetano Auteri on the bench: Catanzaro ahead at the end of the first half with Verna (17th different player to score this season), equal Ibou Balde (Keita’s brother) on the fourth goal in the last four games. As mentioned, Crotone did not take advantage of it, registering the second consecutive draw: in fact, Raffaele’s Potenza, organized and compact, takes a point at Scida in a match characterized by one expulsion on each side (first Golemic, then Matino) and by protests for some arbitration decisions. Behind the big names, Pescara ends up paved at home by a great Foggia (4-0), who gives the Adriatic back the poker that cost Boscaglia the exemption in the first leg: the triumph of Fabio Gallo’s team – third success in the last few four away games – he matured already in the first half with goals from Ogunseye and a wild Schenetti (brace), to close the score in the second half Beretta (with the first goal of his second adventure with the Rossoneri). Fourth provisional place for Juve Stabia, which is not affected by the resignation of coach Leonardo Colucci (arrived during the week) and wins in Viterbo led on the bench by assistant coach Giorgio Lucenti: the 1-0 is signed at the start of the game by Silipo and enough to win the three points. Picerno finds its first home victory of 2023 and consolidates itself in the playoff area with a 3-1 win against Fidelis Andria: Diop and Ceccarelli immediately direct the game for the Lucanians, shortens the Dutchman Bolsius before the break, to close the accounts Setola coming off the bench. Still not winning in the new year Avellino, who changed skin with the market without finding each other: at Partenio it ends 0-0 with Latina, Rastelli recriminates for the crossbar hit by D’Angelo in the second half. Convincing and playoff successes for Francavilla sul Monterosi (3-0, with the usual Patierno, Pierno and Maiorino scoring) and Giugliano at Torre del Greco in the neighborhood match against Turris, pierced (2-0) by Salvemini and the first goal among the professionals of the Nigerian Oyewale. Emotions at a minimum in Taranto-Gelbison which ends 0-0, a challenge anticipated on the eve of the controversy between Ezio Capuano and the fresh ex Infantino: the last goal scored by Taranto – in the third 0-0 in a row – dates back to the away match in any case of Messina on 18 December. The program will be closed by the postponement of Monday evening, an all-Apulian challenge between Cerignola and Monopoli.