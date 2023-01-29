After almost nineteen years, Senator Mara Gabrilli announced this Saturday (28) that she is leaving the PSDB. With thanks to José Serra, a historic toucan, Gabrilli now joins Gilberto Kassab’s party, the PSD.

“Thank you, José Serra, for opening the door to politics for me. Serra and Gilberto Kassab were the biggest drivers of my trajectory,” he wrote. “I leave the PSDB with gratitude for the PSD, taking with me the mission to continue working for Brazil”, he continued.

The publication with the announcement was accompanied by a photo of Gabrilli with Serra and Kassab. The senator had already worked with both when they managed the capital of São Paulo as mayors, working as Secretary for Persons with Disabilities and Reduced Mobility.

Gabrilli, who has already served as a councilwoman and federal deputy for São Paulo, is serving her first term as a senator, having been elected in 2019. In the 2022 election for the Presidency of the Republic, she was a candidate for vice on the ticket of Simone Tebet (MDB).