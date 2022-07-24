A card, an app and the costs for recharging included in the rental fee: these are the distinctive features of the first innovative charging service for electrified vehicles launched by Arval Italia in partnership with HELLO Mobility. Those who lead an electric Arval company car or a plug-in hybrid they will therefore be able, from today, to recharge it at one vast network of public refills thanks to a new digital product “Arval Energy Card Service Management”, Which was created with the aim of simplifying vehicle management. To do so, Arval chose HELLO Mobilityan open platform of ready-to-use mobility services with a single interface, thanks to which a premium user experience is guaranteed.

Arval Italyleader in long-term rental and sustainable mobility solutions, thus facilitates access to public charging for drivers who have already chosen an electrified vehicle for their mobility needs and supports its customers in their energy transition path. Arval therefore takes an important step to facilitate the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles, in line with the ambitious objectives set by the strategic plan Arval Beyond which provides for the achievement of 700,000 electrified vehicles in its global leased fleet, equal to 35% of the total.

By subscribing to the product Arval Energy Card Service Managementthe driver will then have a RFID Card to recharge your vehicle at a network that will reach over 23,500 in September recharging points available on the national territory (about 80% of the total), while thanks to theHELLO Charge app will be able to search for the nearest columns, book, monitor and end the charging sessions, but also access a network of over 200 automatic parking lots throughout Italy, with more than 180 charging points inside.