Popular Russian travel destinations for the New Year were named by representatives of the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR), transmits life.

Domestic ski resorts turned out to be the most popular among travelers. 80-85 percent of places have already been booked in Rosa Khutor, Krasnaya Polyana and the Gazprom mountain and tourist center, and 75 percent in Dombai, Sheregesh, Arkhyz and Elbrus.

Historical tourism has become no less popular. Most of all, Russians prefer New Year’s travel to St. Petersburg, Moscow, Kazan and the cities of the Golden Ring of Russia. The leaders among foreign destinations have also been identified – these are Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

Earlier it became known about the plans of the Russians for the New Year holidays. According to the results of the survey, the average budget for New Year’s holidays is 50,000 rubles for 69.9 percent of the respondents, 100,000 for 14.1 percent, and more than 100,000 rubles for 16 percent.