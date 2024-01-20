ATOR: the Navagio shipwreck beach on the Greek Zakynthos may be washed into the sea

In Greece, the most popular tourist attraction, the Navagio shipwreck beach, was expected to disappear as it was washed out to sea. About it reported in ATOR.

The ship Panagiotis, which ran aground in 1980, is located in this place. Over the past ten years, due to landslides and storms, the condition of the vessel has deteriorated greatly, and it is gradually collapsing.

Travelers come to Navagio Beach, which is often called Shipwreck Beach or Smuggler's Cove. According to rumors, the half-sunken ship was transporting illegal valuables.

Local authorities and the tourism industry fear that Zakynthos will lose a significant part of its income after the ship washes out to sea. Some activists volunteered to organize and pay for work to preserve the ship. As a source of funds, the island's municipality proposed charging a fee to visit the beach.

