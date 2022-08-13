





(Reuters) – Romanian teenager David Popovici set a world record in the 100-metre freestyle swimming by taking gold in a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, Italy, on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was 0.5 seconds faster than the old record, set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in the same pool, at Foro Italico, in the 2009 world championship, in the era of “super swimsuits”.

Hungarian Kristóf Milák finished second with 47.47 seconds, while Italian Alessandro Miressi was third with 47.63 seconds.

(By Hritika Sharma)







