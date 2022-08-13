Strapotere Italia at the European Artistic Championships in Munich. After Asia D’Amato’s individual gold in the all around and Martina Maggio’s bronze, the blue of Enrico Casella have also won the continental team title. Asia D’Amato, Martina Maggio, Alice D’Amato, Giorgia Villa, Angela Andreoli climbed to the top step of the podium with a stratospheric score of 165.163 ahead of Great Britain with 161.164. Bronze for Germany with 158.430. Eighth continental gold in federal history. The overall tally of the German review, between senior and junior, rises to 5 medals, three gold and two bronze.

speak box

–

“We did what we know how to do. The difficult thing is to do it at the right time – comments the man who revolutionized Italian art, Enrico Casella, blue dt -. The 165.163 this afternoon, in a dry race, that is, without the possibility to discard the worst partials, is a really important result. In qualifying we obtained the same total (165.162), demonstrating our solidity, technical and psychic. Repeat with the formula of 3 out of 3, with a clear path, without falls, at two days from another equally demanding European final is an extraordinary feat. ” And he does not want to hear stories about the absence of Russian athletes, excluded for the war: “This is our value, we have proved it twice and, just to be clear, even if there were the Russians, 165 points and broken to beat us they should have done them. And it was not said. No team in the world can take 165 points from home in a team match with three dry scores “. Now only the finals for equipment are missing, on the last day of competition with the blue engaged in 7 tests.