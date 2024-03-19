Wednesday, March 20, 2024
United States | The controversial Texas immigration law went into effect, the White House strongly opposed

March 19, 2024
The law gives state police the right to arrest and deport immigrants who have entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

of the United States The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Texas' controversial immigration law to go into effect. The law gives state police the right to arrest and deport immigrants who have entered the United States illegally from Mexico.

President Joe Biden the Democratic administration has strongly opposed the law on the grounds that immigration is the responsibility of federal, not state, authorities.

A federal judge last month froze the law passed by the Texas state government. The law is still being challenged in the Court of Appeals, even though it has now come into force.

The White House strongly criticized the decision.

“This bill is yet another example of the Republican administration politicizing border issues while blocking real solutions,” said a White House representative. Karine Jean-Pierre in his statement.

