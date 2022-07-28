“No more abuse”. The Pope speaks to the Canadian Church in the Notre Dame Cathedral in Quebec: “I am thinking in particular of the sexual abuses committed against minors and vulnerable people, scandals that require strong actions and an irreversible struggle”. Bergoglio again makes mea culpa for the abuses against native Canadians: “I would like, together with you, to ask for forgiveness from all the victims. The pain and shame we feel must become an occasion for conversion: never again! journey of healing and reconciliation with indigenous brothers and sisters, never again will the Christian community allow itself to be contaminated by the idea that there is a superiority of one culture over others and that it is legitimate to use means of coercion towards others “.

“To proclaim the Gospel one must be credible” Bergoglio admonishes speaking to the Canadian Church. “The witness. The Gospel – he observes – is announced effectively when it is life that speaks, that reveals that freedom that sets others free, that compassion that asks for nothing in return, that mercy that speaks of Christ without words. Church in Canada has started a new path, after being hurt and upset by the evil perpetrated by some of her children “.