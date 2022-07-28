“Pataclaun” is one of the most beloved Peruvian series by the audience and with its extensive list of episodes on different topics, one could not miss one that commemorated the anniversary of the Independence of Peru. However, what few fans know is that more than 20 years ago the members of the show dedicated an emotional greeting for National Holidays in a chapter that was lost for several years, but in 2019 it was broadcast again by Movistar Series.

“We want wages to rise”

In the first minutes of the episode called “Happy 28″Gonzalete and Wendy prepare a cake that has a map of Peru drawn on it, with the inscription “Happy Day Peru” in the middle.

“Because you know what? I love your coast, your mountains and your jungle, your varied landscapes, your diverse climate and your stews . Because, you know what little thing, Peru? Today I feel more Peruvian than ever!” Wendy mentions just before starting to sing. “Happy Birthday” with the ‘Band-Aid’.

Likewise, the ‘Father’ puts his share of comedy saying: “We want salaries to go up! We want prices to go down! We want the tracks to be patched! What time are you planning to do it? .

The fragment of the episode was shared by Wendy Ramos on July 28, 2022 on her official Facebook page, but what few remember is that the extract belongs to a chapter that was considered lost for years.

The lost episode of Fiestas Patrias

A curiosity is that “Happy 28″ —which can now be seen in full on YouTube— was lost for many years, since the episode stopped airing on television. However, it was not until 2019 that Movistar Series recovered the material and reissued it.

Cast of “Pataclaun” with creator July Naters. Photo: diffusion

In this chapter, a rivalry was created between all the characters, who were divided between those who wanted to leave Peru to progress abroad and those who wanted to stay in the country with the hope of getting ahead.

Some fans consider this episode as a satire on the great migration that was taking place in Peru after the feared era of terrorism, where parents believed that their children could have better opportunities abroad.