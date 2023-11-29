Pope Francis appeared today before thousands of faithful in the general audience after having canceled his trip to Dubai to participate in the COP28 climate conference and he stated that he is still not well, so the speech would be read by his collaborator.

“I’m still not well with this flu. My voice is not good,” he explained to the faithful present in the Paul VI classroom at the Vatican before his catechism was read by a collaborator.

Before the hearing, the same thing had happened when hosting the Scottish football club Celtic, He preferred that his collaborator deliver the prepared speech and then improvise some words.

Pope Francis at the Episcopal Conference

Despite his recent respiratory problems that forced him to cancel his trip, As already happened in the visit to Congo and South Sudan that was rescheduled due to his knee problems, This Tuesday he received and chatted for more than two hours with the Spanish bishops whom he had summoned to analyze the situation of the seminaries in Spain.

Although with a weak voice and a bit of a cough, the Pope did take the floor to make a new appeal for peace: “Let us continue to pray for the serious situation in Israel and Palestine. For peace, please. “I hope that the ongoing truce in the country continues for the release of all hostages and access to necessary humanitarian aid.”

Already during the angelus last Sunday, Jorge Bergoglio did not appear at the papal palace either and stayed in the chapel of his residence, Casa Santa Marta, to pray the Sunday prayer that was broadcast by the Vatican media.

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Jesuit and archbishop of Buenos Aires, became the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013.

However, until this Tuesday Francis hoped to maintain his commitment to leave on Friday for COP28, as he had assured on Sunday, and even the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, had organized the usual press conference yesterday to present the latest details of the trip and confirmed that it would hold thirty bilateral meetings.

Francisco, who will turn 87 on December 17, has had several ailments this year due to age and a complicated operation for an abdominal hernia.

In April, he was hospitalized for three days for bronchitis that had to be treated with antibiotics and which was worrying since the pontiff arrived with fever and by ambulance and in June, by surprise, and due to the presence of adhesions due to his previous surgery for diverticula in the colon in July 2021, He had to undergo surgery again for an abdominal hernia and was hospitalized for nine days.

EFE