Apples of Care, the Bogotá plan that several cities want to replicate: why?

‘Have you asked yourself what you really want?’

Natalia Moreno, a resident of the south of Bogotá, was surprised that, when she was asked this simple question at a Care Block in the Bosa neighborhood, her response was that she had “never been opposed to thinking” about her individual needs.

Like millions of women in Colombia and Latin America, Natalia had dedicated her adult life to caring for her partners, her siblings, and her son. She was the “mistress of the house” in which they all lived: she cooked, cleaned and went to the market. And she was the partial source of daily sustenance.

The burden was so great that Natalia decided to look for money in informal activities: prostitution, the streets, drugs. She “hit rock bottom” several times. She claims that they abused her, she was beaten and one day she was almost kidnapped.

“And all this was because I was wanting to help a number of people who were not asking me for help. I thought about others, I give, I give, and I did not receive anything in return, and it was then that I realized that I had to start looking my well-being,” he says.

That change in their way of seeing care began in one of the 21 Apples of Care in the Colombian capital: help, education and entertainment centers for women –not just poor– who dedicate their days to caring for others. Centers that care for those who care for others.

There women can take yoga, swimming or cycling classes. They wash their clothes and take care of their children. They get training on legal topics. They receive psychological therapy. Even your pets can see a veterinarian.

“In this public entity I received, without having to pay a peso, the support of professionals and the support of women who like me needed a hug,” Natalia recalls about a process that, she says, “changed her life.”

Most women

A third of the 4 million women in Bogotá are dedicated exclusively to caring for others without receiving a payor, according to a survey on time use by the Colombian National Department of Statistics (DANE).

Or put another way: 1.2 million women in Bogotá dedicate their days to others. 90% of them are low income and 2 in 10 have mental or physical illnesses. 33% report “never having free time.” They don’t go to the doctor, they don’t exercise, they don’t have – in general – friends. And the majority, according to DANE, do not finish high school.

“For decades this work has been conceived by the sexual division of labor, which assigned to women the work of ironing, cooking and washing,” says Diana Rodríguez, Women’s Secretary of the Bogotá mayor’s office.

A lawyer and dedicated to human rights, Rodríguez leads perhaps the most celebrated project of the administration of Claudia López, who ends her term in December and is criticized for the increase in insecurity and traffic in the Colombian capital.

“By allowing society to survive, we women have neglected ourselves and put our lives on hold.“says Rodríguez.