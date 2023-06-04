Pope Francis asked to pray for the “numerous victims” of the rail accident in India, which left 275 dead and more than a thousand injured in the east of the country.the worst rail accident of the 21st century in the Asian giant.

“I assure you of my prayers for the many victims of the train accident that occurred two days ago in India. I am close to the injured and their families. May our heavenly Father welcome the souls of the deceased into his kingdom,” he implored after praying. the Angelus in Saint Peter’s Square.

Before the assembled faithful, about 20,000 according to the Holy See, The Pope also asked for “the peoples tested by the scourge of war.”



“Especially to the beloved and tormented Ukraine,” he added.

#PrayTogether for the numerous victims of the rail accident that occurred in India two days ago. I express my closeness to the wounded and their families. May the heavenly Father welcome the souls of the deceased into his Kingdom. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex_es) June 4, 2023

On Saturday, Pope Francis already expressed in a statement his “deep sadness” over Friday’s rail accident in India.a country you intend to travel to next year.

The Indian authorities reported 275 dead and more than a thousand injured in the worst rail accident in two decades in the Asian country, when three trains collided in the eastern state of Odisha.

The accident occurred when a first passenger train covering the route between the cities of Shalimar, in Calcutta, and Chennai, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, derailed, after which a second train that was moving from Yeswanthpur, in Bangalore , until Howrah, in Calcutta, collided with it.

A third freight train was also involved, although authorities have launched an investigation and They have not yet clarified the reason for the event.

According to Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a failure in the electronic interlock or automatic system was responsible for the crash.

The authorities announced compensation.

This is the worst rail accident in India in more than two decades, after the August 1999 collision of two trains in the northeastern state of West Bengal left 288 dead. Some 800 people died in 1981 when a train derailed while crossing a bridge and plunged into a river in the northern state of Bihar.

EFE

