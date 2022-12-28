Pope Francis: “Pray for Ratzinger, he is very ill”

During the hearing this morning (December 28), Pope francesco appealed for “a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who is silently supporting the Church“. “He’s very illmay God console and support him to the end in this testimony of love for the Church”, said the pontiff, who received in the hall Nerves the Polish pilgrims.

Pope Bergoglio he continued: “God bring comfort to our troubled hearts from the drama of the war in Ukraine and in other parts of the world. I impart my blessing to the Polish and Ukrainian families who are in your homeland”.

“Today in the Feast of the Holy Innocents let us think of the little ones, to all children who suffer from exploitation, hunger and war. May the Lord help us protect and support them,” Pope Francis added.

