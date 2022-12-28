The crowdfunding campaign wanted by has started on Kickstarter Gianfranco Pizzuto to support the project to build the fastest production electric car on the Nordschleife, the legendary Nurburgring track in Germany. The campaign will last exactly one month, until January 12, 2023, and aims to support, at least in part, the expenses for the Nordschleife record attempt and the production of a documentary “the making of Fulminea” which will resume month the progress of the works, nine episodes from February to October 2023.

“We have several investors” commented Gianfranco Pizzutofounder and CEO of Automobili Estrema, “ready to participate once the project has started. Crowdfunding serves precisely this, to give the initial push, the kick-off. It’s the modern approach for a new generation of young investors. Our Fulminea model has enjoyed such success around the world, it was chosen by the Institute for Foreign Trade for the Made in Italy institutional campaign, it represents Italian style combined with the best electrical technology so well, that we are confident in the success of this popular subscription.”

The campaign is active on the Kickstarter platform and includes various support packages. The first package offers 9 videos on Vimeo that will illustrate the progress of the project and costs 49 euros. The second package includes, in addition to the videos, a valuable book on the birth of Fulminea and costs 189 euros. The third package includes, in addition to the videos, a 1:18 scale model of Fulminea and costs 449 euros. With 999 euros, in addition to receiving the videos and the book, you will also experience the thrill of a day on a track in northern Italy: in fact, the Track Day includes 3 laps on the track aboard the Fulminea (vip lap). “Being a start-up we know that we may not complete the Fulminea prototype and we may not break the record – concluded Pizzuto – We also know that with our passion, experience, know-how and talent, your chances of success increase. We don’t know now if our story will have a happy ending: let’s write it together!