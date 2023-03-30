The Vatican reported Wednesday that Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days due to a lung infection, after having suffered respiratory problems in recent days. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni declared that the 86-year-old pontiff do not have COVID-19but he needs several days of therapy.

According to Bruni, Francis had been dealing with respiratory problems for several days and went to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome to have some tests done.

The results showed that he had an iLung infection that will require several days of medical treatment appropriate. The Vatican did not indicate how long the pope will remain at the Gemelli university hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021.

This Wednesday morning, as usual, the Pope presided over the General Audience in Saint Peter’s Square. However, hours later, it was announced that Francisco had gone to the hospital and canceled their hearings for the next two days to undergo scheduled analyses.

Pope Francis has been grateful for the number of messages and prayers received, expressing his gratitude for the closeness and displays of affection.

The hospitalization of Pope Francis has raised questions about his participation in the services of Easter starting Sunday.