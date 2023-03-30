Labor disputes | The labor dispute between cleaners and property managers has been settled, the strikes have been cancelled

The negotiations resulted in an improvement in wages and working conditions.

Service industries The boards of the union Pam and Kiinteistötyöntanjat ry approved a collective agreement solution for the real estate service industry late on Wednesday evening, Pam informs.

The strike and other industrial action announced for Thursday and Friday have been cancelled. The new two-year contract brings an improvement in wages and working conditions for the employees.

“The negotiations were very difficult and this solution was not easy to accept either. However, I am satisfied that we received wage increases for real estate service professionals in euros, and it increases the lowest wages relatively more. There is still a lot of work to be done in terms of working conditions and pay, but now the foundation has been improved,” says Pami’s chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen In Pam’s announcement.

Pam and the Real Estate Employers rejected the national mediator’s settlement proposal earlier on Wednesday. However, according to Pam, a solution was found in the evening after long discussions.

About 27,000 employees would have been affected by the strike. The cancellation of the strike was announced only about an hour before it was supposed to start.

The news is updated.