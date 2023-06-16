Pope Francis is discharged after 9 days after abdominal surgery

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Pope Francisco.
Pope Francisco.
General hearing on June 21 was canceled “to safeguard the recovery” of the Father.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
As expected, this morning, among a crowd that sent him off with great love and affection, Pope Francis has been released from the Gemelli hospital, where he underwent an abdominal operation on June 7, and returned to the Vatican.
Slightly thinner in the face, but obviously content, as he appeared in a wheelchair on the ground floor of the hospital. stopped to greet the people and the journalists present who were waiting for him: with his Buenos Aires humor intact, when asked how he was doing, he replied: “I’m alive.”
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pope #Francis #discharged #days #abdominal #surgery
Leave a Reply