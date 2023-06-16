Friday, June 16, 2023
Pope Francis is discharged after 9 days after abdominal surgery

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in World
Pope Francis is discharged after 9 days after abdominal surgery


Pope Francisco

Pope Francisco.

Pope Francisco.

General hearing on June 21 was canceled “to safeguard the recovery” of the Father.

As expected, this morning, among a crowd that sent him off with great love and affection, Pope Francis has been released from the Gemelli hospital, where he underwent an abdominal operation on June 7, and returned to the Vatican.

Slightly thinner in the face, but obviously content, as he appeared in a wheelchair on the ground floor of the hospital. stopped to greet the people and the journalists present who were waiting for him: with his Buenos Aires humor intact, when asked how he was doing, he replied: “I’m alive.”

