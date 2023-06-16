Genoa – “I’m Berlusconi’s heir? I don’t feel like his heir at all, I didn’t vote for him and I would like to stop talking about him. I went to his funeral, and as an opponent I acknowledged to him what it was decent to acknowledge, without exaggerating tones. Now let’s take care of the country and the many problems that exist: health, work, the Pnrr”. The leader of Action, Charles Calenda, meets his supporters and administrators at the Genoa Aquarium and talks about current political issues. Starting with the disappearance of Berlusconi and the theme of the political legacy left by the founder of Forza Italia.

“With Berlusconi’s death there is even less of a center – Calenda explained on the sidelines of the meeting – Today we need an area that talks about how to solve problems, and does it seriously, developing feasible solutions. We can not have another thirty years of Berlusconi and anti-Berlusconi in a new version. We need to move on and deal with how to solve the problems.”

Calenda also spoke of Azione’s support for two Ligurian mayors of different political alignments, such as Marco Bucci in Genoa (in a centre-right coalition) e Mark Russo in Savona (in a centre-left coalition). “In Genoa and Savona we support mayors of opposing coalitions because they are good, they do good things for the citizens, and so politics makes sense – explained the leader of Azione – If you vote only for bias, you end up with incompetent people and then the citizens think that their vote is useless. This is the great democratic risk”.

A passage also on the relationship with the Ligurian governor John Toti, with whom months ago the dialogue was constant: “He chose the right, I haven’t heard from him for a while”. And also on the delicate comparison with Matthew Renzi, after the heated controversies of recent weeks and the shelving of the single-party project for the Third Pole. “Renzi says that we need to ask me about the single party? Shall we play this game until the end? When the European elections approach, we will need to understand what relations are, given that they have deteriorated in recent weeks – explained the leader of Azione – In the meantime, let’s work together in parliamentary groups, we avoid controversy and make common initiatives on issues such as health”.