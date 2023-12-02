The health of Pope Francis, who is recovering from lung inflammation, continues to “improve”, but This Sunday he will still recite the Angelus at his residence in Casa Santa Marta, “so as not to expose himself to changes in temperature”The Vatican reported this Saturday.

“The Holy Father’s state of health is improving, the pope does not have fever and continues with antibiotic therapy,” the Holy See said in a statement.

Francisco, who canceled his trip to the COP 28 Climate Summit that concludes this Saturday in Dubai due to medical recommendation, “will recite the Angelus in connection with Casa Santa Marta”, his residence, “to avoid exposing himself to temperature changes, tomorrow in the morning”.

“The prayer will be broadcast live on television and on the screens present in St. Peter’s Square, by Vatican Media and in streaming on the Vatican News website,” the note states.

Last Thursday, The pontiff said that “thank God the illness he is suffering from is not pneumonia,” but rather “a very acute, infectious bronchitis,” although he no longer has a fever and continues to recover with antibiotics..

He also explained the reasons why doctors advised him not to travel to Dubai to participate in the COP 28 climate summit: “The reason is that it is very hot there, and you go from heat to air conditioning. And this in this bronchial situation, It’s not convenient”.

This Saturday in Dubai, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read the pontiff’s speech, which relaunched his request to establish a fund with the money used in weapons to combat hunger and promote measures that serve to combat climate change.

“Let us leave divisions behind and join forces! And, with God’s help, let us emerge from the night of war and environmental devastation to transform the common future into a bright dawn,” he said.

Last Saturday Francisco, who will turn 87 on December 17, underwent a CT scan at a hospital in Rome. who confirmed these health problems but ruled out pneumonia.

In this way, it was announced by surprise that due to medical recommendation, he had had to cancel the trip he was going to undertake tomorrow, from December 1 to December 3 to Dubai.

In April, He was hospitalized for three days for bronchitis that had to be treated with antibiotics and was worrying since the pontiff arrived with a fever. and in an ambulance and in June, by surprise, and due to the presence of adhesions due to his previous operation for diverticula in the colon in July 2021, he had to undergo surgery again for an abdominal hernia and was hospitalized for nine days.

