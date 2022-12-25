Pope Francis, the highest leader of the Catholic Church, called this Sunday (Dec.25.2022) for an end to “immediate” of the conflict in Ukraine, which he called 🇧🇷senseless war”. During the traditional Easter and Christmas blessing Urbi et Orbi (from Latin, “to the city and the world”), the pontiff prayed for the Ukrainians.

“Our gaze is filled with the faces of Ukrainian brothers and sisters who live this Christmas in the dark, in the cold or far from their homes, due to the destruction caused by 10 months of war”he said at a celebration held on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the President of Ukraine, Voldymyr Zelensky, addressed the US Congress. He stated that 2023 will be a “turning point” towards the end of the war. At the time, he cited Christmas as a symbol of the plight of Ukrainians. “In 2 days we will celebrate Christmas, perhaps by candlelight. Not because it’s romantic, but because there’s no electricity.”🇧🇷

Pope Francis also mentioned other conflicts around the world during the Urbi et Orbi, such as the situation in Syria. According to him, the country continues “martyred” for a war that passedto 2nd plane, but not finished”. He also cited Palestine and Israel and called for “dialogue” and “mutual trust” between the 2 countries.

“We think of the Holy Land [Jerusalém]🇧🇷 where, in recent months, violence and clashes have increased, with deaths and injuries. Let us implore the Lord that there, in the land where he was born, they resume dialogue and wager it on mutual trust between Israelis and Palestinians.”said.

Furthermore, during his speech, the pontiff prayed that “political authorities and all people of good will” from the American continent work “to pacify the political and social tensions that affect several countries”🇧🇷 He cited, in particular, the Haitian population, which, according to him, “suffered for so long”🇧🇷

The crisis in Haiti is a long one, with social and political instability, in addition to the increase in violence by armed groups. The country faces lack of basic products and blackouts since an earthquake that destroyed several locations in 2010 and left more than 200,000 dead. The majority of the population lives below the poverty line.

In July 2021, the then President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, was shot dead inside his own home.