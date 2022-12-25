And a responsible banking source said, on Sunday, that the Egyptian Central Bank directed banks to procure foreign exchange and open the limits of credit cards and direct debit cards for needs in foreign currency “for the purposes of education and treatment without maximum limits,” when the customer requests these uses, and submits supporting documents for that, according to Al-Sharq News Agency. official middle.

The source indicated that the Central Bank of Egypt had notified the banks of opening the limits of credit cards and direct debit cards for customers who traveled before the date of the decision, December 22, 2022, so that the customer could obtain his necessary needs of foreign currency, upon the customer’s request.

He pointed out that the Central Bank confirmed that there are no usage limits for customers who have accounts in foreign currency or credit cards whose uses are paid from their accounts in foreign currency.

And Egyptian government banks decided, a few days ago, to reduce the limits for withdrawing foreign currencies denominated in the local currency for cash withdrawals and purchases outside Egypt, in a step that was repeated earlier in the year.

The Central Bank of Egypt had decided to raise interest rates by 300 basis points (3 percent) on Thursday, higher than expected, in its last meeting this year, in order to curb inflation, which increased due to the sharp decline in the pound.

And the Central Bank of Egypt announced, in a statement, after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, that it raised the deposit and lending rates for one night, by 300 basis points, to reach 16.25 percent, 17.25 percent, and 16.75 percent, respectively, which is more than expectations that were 200. basis point.

A rate hike may indicate that the central bank may be preparing further depreciation of the pound.