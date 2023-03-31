In a reflection that he is in much better health and on the eve of being discharged tomorrow, the Pope today visited children hospitalized in the oncology sector of the Gemelli hospital, where he had to be hospitalized last Wednesday for what turned out to be bronchitis.

As reported by the Vatican, which released images -the first from the hospital-, Francis brought gifts: rosaries, chocolate eggs and copies of a book “Jesus was born in Bethlehem”.

During the visit, which lasted about half an hour, the Pope baptized a baby named Michelangelo, who began to cry and kick during the rite of the sacrament, as can be seen in the images released by the Vatican. In the photos and video, the 86-year-old Pope appears in good shape, smiling, standing at the moment of baptism and walking with the help of a walker.

In the images you can also see some bandages on his left wrist, remnants of the intravenous antibiotic therapy he received in the hospital to treat what the Vatican defined as “infectious bronchitis.”

In his previous hospitalization at the Gemelli, in July 2021, when he had to stay ten days after undergoing a scheduled colon operation, the Pope also went to visit, more than once, the children’s cancer sector, which is next to his suite on the tenth floor. He had already made it known that he had been shocked by sharing his convalescence there with the sick who cannot return to his house.

That time he had even appeared with some children from the cancer sector when he recited the Sunday Angelus prayer from a hospital balcony, before cameras from all over the world.

ELISABETTA PIQUE

(THE NATION – ARGENTINA) / GDA