Migrants, pandemics, family, wars, humor and even music: Pope francesco guest from Fabio Fazio to What’s the weather like gives the first live TV interview to an Italian broadcaster, touching on topical issues across the board and beyond. “You think first of the war and then to people, we think of wars and weapons, while people take a back seat “, the Pontiff immediately observes.

“I don’t want to be tragic, but what is important today is there war: economic, commercial or other “. While” migrants, the poor and those who are hungry do not count ” war conflict “is a contradiction of creation”. In the Bible, he continued Pope francesco “God creates man and woman. But then comes one war between brothers, a bad one against an innocent, out of envy, and then a culture war. Wars come immediately. “

Opening the topic of migrants His Holiness declares: “What is done with migrants is criminal“, in”Libya there are real concentration camps “. The migrant” must always be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated “but we” look at everything with the media, it’s a tragedy, then we don’t look anymore “, but” it’s not enough to see and need to hear, touch “. The Mediterranean is the largest cemetery in Europe “, and the countries of Old World they must say “how many migrants each can accommodate”.

“All this is a sign of the culture of indifference“, he continued Bergoglio, “when I say lager I use the word on purpose. Anyone who wants to see the images of what happens in the lager will find the images at the department for human development”. THE migrants “they suffer, they risk to cross the Mediterranean and then they are sometimes rejected”. Here the Pope also referred to the attitude of “someone with responsibility” who says “no here” and they “go back to die at sea”. So “each country says how many it can accept” and Europe “comes to an agreement” because the flows touch “Spain and Italy” while migrants are not received elsewhere. Instead “the migrant it must be accompanied, promoted and integrated “.

On the topic of climate change Pope francesco he states: “We must take charge of Mother Earth. Throwing plastic into the sea is a crime, it kills “.” The fishermen of San Benedetto del Tronto who came to me once found tons of plastic and cleaned up that stretch of sea. Throwing plastic into the sea is a criminal, it kills “.

“We are free. God it left us free to do good or bad. Maybe someone is scandalized, but the possibility of being forgiven is a human right, we all have the right to be forgiven if we ask for it. If you are in debt to the company, make arrangements to pay it, but with forgiveness. The father was expecting his son for forgiveness, but he did not know “.

On more psychological and familiar issues: “The problem ofsocial aggression it has been well studied by psychologists and therefore I do not talk about it. I only emphasize how much the number of juvenile suicides has risen. There is an aggression that breaks out, think of bullying in schools, it is a social problem, not of a single person. Aggression must be educated, there is a positive aggression and a destructive one. “The” chattering “feeds the aggression, he adds” It starts with a small thing, with the language, with the chatter. Chatting in families, between people destroys identity “

“I always say a word to parents: closeness with children. THEor I always ask a question: do you play with your children? Sometimes I hear painful responses: when I go out to work they sleep. Play with your kids and don’t be scared of what they say or when a teenager slips, stay close to them. Listening to them, parents must almost be accomplices of their children, that complicity that makes fathers and children grow up together “.

While on the future of the Church he states: “Today the greatest evil of the Church is spiritual worldliness, a worldly church. This spiritual worldliness makes clericalism grow, which is a bad thing, a perversion of the Church “which leads to the” rigidity “under which there is” rot “.” A question that I have never been able to answer, continues the Pope, is why do children suffer? ‘ I have no answers to this. There is no answer. God is strong in love, hatred and destruction is in the hands of another. In God’s relationship with the Son we could see what is in God’s heart when these happen. what’s this”.

Finally, coming to more personal questions, Pope Francis reveals: “I former popes were saints, I can’t manage, I’m not so holy, that’s why I need human relationships “, and” that’s why I didn’t go to the Vatican apartments “: because” friendship strengthens me, and I need it, I don’t have many friends, they are few, but they are real “.

“When I was a child I wanted to be a butcheror “because the butcher I went to with my mother” had a big bag and put all the money “.” This is the Genoese part of my blood “, he added,” the Piedmontese also look after money, but the Genoese more “. In short, “the sense of humor is for a medicine”, says the Pope, adding: “I listen to music, I like the classics, I also like tango a lot: a porteno who does not dance tango is not a porteno “, concludes His Holiness.

