From the Plaza de San Pedro, the highest representative of the Catholic Church referred this Sunday, April 9, to various conflicts. Pope Francis called for peace between the peoples of Ukraine and Russia, hailing nations that welcome refugees and calling on Israelis and Palestinians torn apart by the current wave of violence to forge a “climate of trust.”

An Easter message marked by conflicts. Amid the “icy winds of war,” Pope Francis called on Russia to seek “the truth” about its invasion of Ukraine, calling for an end to more than a year of hostilities.

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people in their journey towards peace and shed the light of Easter on the people of Russia,” said the pontiff in the middle of his prayers in front of thousands of parishioners who gathered to listen to the religious ceremony in the Plaza of San Pedro.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighboring country on February 24, 2022, Francis has referred at least twice a week to Ukraine, whose population he recognizes as “martyrs.”

In addition, Francis has used words like “aggression” and “atrocities” to describe Moscow’s actions.

This Sunday, April 9, during the Easter Vigil, the Vatican leader asked God to “console the wounded and all those who have lost their loved ones because of the war, and grant them that the prisoners can return safely with their families”.

“Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war,” the religious leader added.

With these statements, amid the traditional pomp and sacred song on the most important and joyful day of the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar – which commemorates the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead – Francis highlighted the major problems in the world.

“We entrust to you the city of Jerusalem”: the Pope urges dialogue in the Middle East

At the center of the Easter message was also the Israeli-Palestinian conflict of more than seven decades and which is going through a peak of tensions.

A scenario that in recent days has seen the unprecedented exchange of fire in several years between Israel, Lebanon and Syria. In addition to the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the disputed Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“On this day, Lord, we entrust to you the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your resurrection. May there be a resumption of dialogue, in a climate of trust and reciprocal respect, between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may reign in the City Santa and throughout the region,” said the pontiff.

Francis also referred to the instability in Lebanon, a country shaken in recent years by waves of protests due to the great devaluation that the local currency has suffered since 2019.

Pope Francis waves during his “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) message in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday at the Vatican, April 9, 2023. © Vatican/Via Reuters

On the other hand, the Pope asked for more help for the victims of the earthquake that last February shook southern Turkey and northwestern Syria.

Around 56,000 people died and thousands of inhabitants are still homeless and with food shortages, so it is urgent to continue supporting those affected.

Among the peoples that currently suffer the most, Francis also expressed hope for the situation of the Rohingya ethnic group, a Muslim minority in Myanmar, who in August 2017 suffered strong repression by the Army, forcing many to the exodus

In this sense, the pontiff prayed that the Rohingyas “can find justice.”

Pope Francis denounces the “difficult circumstances” for Christians in Nicaragua

The Latin American country was also the focus of the pontiff’s message during the mass on Easter Sunday.

The Vatican leader once again referred to the “difficult circumstances” in Nicaragua, amid the repression of the Daniel Ortega regime, which in recent months has also sentenced at least six priests, whom he accuses of “conspiring” against government.

The religious had raised their voices in protest against human rights violations and the closure of Catholic radio stations.

Nicaraguan Roman Catholic Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes blesses a devotee during a Good Friday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral despite the fact that the government of Daniel Ortega prohibited processions in the streets during Holy Week, after raising alleged security concerns. not specified. In Managua, Nicaragua, on April 7, 2023. © Reuters/Stringer

Faced with the situation on Nicaraguan soil, the first Latin American pope in history asked God to “remember all those who are prevented from freely and publicly professing their faith.”

Currently, relations between Nicaragua and the Catholic Church are very tense. In fact, the Ortega government suspended diplomatic relations with the Vatican and prohibited open-air Holy Week processions this year.

However, and in defiance of the local authorities, on April 7, hundreds of citizens took to the streets of Managua to participate in the Good Friday procession.

With Reuters, AP and EFE