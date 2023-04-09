Ukraine leak | Russian communication channels “leak like a sieve”, says an expert

Photos of “top secret” documents regarding Ukraine’s military buildup were leaked on social media earlier this week.

To social the documents leaked to the media contain very detailed information about Russia’s actions and discussions. This could mean that the conversations of the Russian Ministry of Defense are monitored by signals intelligence, the HS fact checker estimates John Helin.

“If the United States were able to monitor Russian discussions at such a tactical level, it would tell that there are either good sources of information in good places or that Russian communication channels are leaking like a sieve,” Helin says.

The documentaries, i.e. photos of documents marked as “top secret”, have circulated widely on social media. HS has obtained several dozen of them and reviewed them with Helin.

The leaked information concerns Ukraine’s military buildup ahead of its expected spring counteroffensive. Some of the documents are dated to the beginning of March, some to the latter half of February. The information leaks were the first to be reported on Thursday The New York Times based on high sources in the presidential administration.

In the documents for example, there is a mention of how the officials of the Russian Ministry of Defense at the end of February would have considered different actions to respond to the leader of the mercenary army Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin to the charges. Prigozhin has accused the Russian Ministry of Defense, among other things, of not Wagner gets enough the ammunition they need.

In connection with the mention, there is a direct reference to the fact that the information was obtained through signal intelligence.

“However, it is not possible to directly say whether it is about listening to phones or accessing e-mails. The documents also don’t always show how the monitoring was done,” says Helin.

The documents also say that the Russian gas company Gazprom would have asked the Russian army for help in clearing mines from the path of the gas pipeline in the Luhansk region.

In this context, information has been written down, for example, about the size of the area intended by Gazprom, the amount of mines that have already been cleared and what kind of mines are in the area. According to Helin, this would indicate that the information comes from a detailed source.

“ Russian military plans and discussions are leaking badly.

In addition, the documents show that they have seen a report from the Russian command center about how there are problems in the units of the eastern military region: not enough soldiers, working equipment, weapons and ammunition, as well as problems in guarding, for example.

“They also detail the Russian Ministry of Defense’s plans to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with long-range missiles,” says Helin.

That The United States is able to get hold of the information described in the documents and thus pass the necessary information to Ukraine, can significantly damage Russia’s warfare.

The detail of the examples described above indicates that Russia’s military plans and discussions are leaking badly, Helin states.

On the other hand, leaking information may also damage information sources, as the Russian intelligence authorities now also have information about the leak.

Helin points out that the information in the leaked documents directly about the situation on the battlefields is quite limited.

“There is not much detailed operational level information in these documents that Russia intends to attack in direction x or y, or such information comes from open sources.”

Instead, the documents give the impression that, for example, there would be reasonably good access to political decision-making discussions or the communications of the General Staff, says Helin.

It may be that operational information has also been leaked to the United States, but it is not so much on display in the documents in question, Helin reflects.

American magazine According to The New York Times sources, the leaked documents may only be the tip of the iceberg. More leaks may be coming.

The US Department of Justice announced that it would begin an investigation into secret documents leaked to social media. So far, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the documents, the leaker or the motives.