Pope Francis, 86, was admitted this Wednesday to the Gemelli hospital in Rome after suffering a heart condition.according to what the Argentine newspaper La Nación (GDA) was able to confirm from senior Vatican sources who confirmed that all their audiences on Thursday and Friday were cancelled.

After controlsthe doctors ruled out further serious problems, For its part, the ANSA agency reported.

Although the Vatican reported that the hospitalization was due to “previously scheduled controls”The Nation was able to know that it was not like that, but that it was an unforeseen discomfort.

Upon returning to Santa Marta, where he lives, from the general audience on Wednesdays, which he presided over as always in the Plaza de San Pedrothe Pope began to feel chest painsa source close to Francisco told La Nación.

It was then that his personal health assistant, Massimiliano Strappettiadvised him to go immediately to the Gemelli hospital for check-ups, a hospital where he went in an ambulance.

When and how did the health losses occur?

All this happened before lunch time. Perhaps by the will of the Pope himself, the director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, after 4 pm in a statement gave another version.

And he said that the Holy Father “has been in (the) Gemelli hospital since this afternoon for previously scheduled check-ups.” The fact that he said “since this afternoon” immediately made it clear that the Papa may end up staying in the hospital tonight as well.

The Corriere della Sera He indicated that Gemelli sources made it known that the Pope “had heart problems at the end of the morning and that for security reasons he was taken for check-ups in the cardiology department.”

He stressed that the discomfort is considered “not worrisome” at the moment, although the Pontiff underwent various examinations and “according to hospital sources, he would have machinery for constant monitoring on the tenth floor, where he is located.”

The newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, which confirmed that the Pope left by ambulance to the hospital and canceled the audiences scheduled for the next few days, specified that due to his discomfort, Pope Francis had to cancel a television interview he had scheduled with the Italian journalist Lorena Bianchetti. of a religious program on RAI.

Francisco was hospitalized for 10 days at the Gemelli in July 2021 for a bowel operationin which 33 centimeters of colon were removed.

He said shortly after that he had fully recovered and could eat normally, but in an interview with The Associated Press on January 24, he indicated that his intestinal diverticula had “come back.” He specified, however, that the diverticulitis was “under control.”

“I’m healthy. For the age that I am, I am normal. I could die tomorrow, but come on, it’s controlled, “she joked during that interview. “It didn’t even occur to me to make a will,” he also assured.

Francisco, who has been using a wheelchair since May 2022 due to severe pain in his right knee, explained that after this operation left him “sequelae” due to anesthesia, he decided to rule out knee surgery, as your doctors advise.

The world already knew of his various ailments because he suffers from chronic sciatica, which is why he had to forgo official ceremonies on some occasions.

The Gemelli hospital is the medical center where Pope John Paul II was also admitted on several occasions and even had a benign colon tumor removed in 1992. When Jorge Bergoglio was admitted there on July 4, 2021, information about his health It was not handled by the hospital, but rather, by its will, by the Vatican’s Department of Communication. And the reserve was maximum, so the same can be expected this time.

This morning, Francisco presided over the usual Wednesday audience in San Pedro Square, in which he lamented the “tragic fire” that yesterday left at least 38 migrants dead in a detention center in Mexico and summoned the faithful gathered in Plaza Saint Peter to pray for the victims.

“Let us pray for the migrants who died yesterday in a tragic fire in Ciudad Juárez, in Mexico,” the Pope asked when greeting the Spanish-speaking faithful in Spanish who followed the General Audience in Plaza San Pedro.

So, although in a photo in which he is seen as he is about to get into the white jeep with which he goes around the square to greet the faithful, he is seen with a hurt face -due to his knee problem-, the Pope was seen well, jovial, during the hearing. The Spanish Bishop of Barbastro, Ángel Perez Pueyo, who greeted him at the end, was even joking with him.

A person who is living in the Casa de Santa Marta – a hotel for ecclesiastics where the Pope lives, in the Vatican -, who was with him in recent days, told LA NACION that he saw Francisco very well. And he did not hide his enormous surprise at the news of the hospitalization.

Apart from the intestinal operation of July 2021, in recent years, amidst great reservations, the Pope underwent cataract surgery in Rome, a brief and routine operation that became known much later.

The biggest surgical intervention that Jorge Bergoglio underwent before was in 1957, at the age of 21, when, as a seminarian in Villa Devoto, due to severe pneumonia, the upper lobe of his right lung was removed at the Sirio Libanés Hospital.

“The operation was a great operation. The scar from the surgical incision they made runs from the base of the right hemithorax to its vertex. It was a bloody intervention. According to what they told me, they worked with a separator and a lot of force must have been used. For this reason, when I recovered from anesthesia, the pain I felt was very intense,” the Pope himself recounted in an interview that journalist Nelson Castro did two years ago for his book, “The Health of the Popes.”

On that occasion, in addition to noting that this operation fortunately did not affect his respiratory functions, the Pontiff revealed that he was also subjected, in his days as Jesuit provincial, to an operation due to gangrene of the gallbladder; and that years later, in 2004, already being Archbishop of Buenos Aires, he had a heart problem, a pre-infarction, when he went to Villa 21 to inaugurate an Olympics, something that forced him to stay hospitalized for a few days in the San Camilo Sanatorium. But he never had heart symptoms again, until today.

Unforeseen, the hospitalization occurred just days after Palm Sunday, a celebration that opens Holy Week, the most important period for the Catholic Church.

ELISABETTA PIQUÉ (THE NATION – ARGENTINA) / GDA