A shot with a smile. Light, but still pungent. “Retegui in the national team? It bothered me a bit.” Andrea Pinamonti, Sassuolo striker awarded in Milan together with Stefano Pioli, Danilo D”Ambrosio, Nicolò Rovella and Mattia Perin on the occasion of the “Friend of Children” award, commented on Roberto Mancini’s call-up of Mateo Retegui.

Pressed by Fabio Caressa on stage, “Pina” said hers outspokenly: “Surely it was a bit annoying, yes. Especially for a player who aspires to be called up to the national team. At the same time, however, it becomes an incentive to do better. I’m not the right person to judge the choices you make.”