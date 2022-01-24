By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates until March, but the authorities’ toughest language on inflation is already showing, with borrowing costs rising for everyone from homebuyers to the federal government, and stock markets starting the year in the red.

The pace of this adjustment now poses an unexpectedly urgent question to US central bank officials for their upcoming two-day monetary policy meeting this week: Financial markets are tightening too fast for the Fed’s intended battle. inflationary, or is it the Fed who is underestimating what it would ultimately take to slow the pace of rising prices?

In their most recent forecasts, released in December, officials said they expect up to three rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points each this year, with higher rates in 2023 and 2024. But those projections never raise the Fed’s overnight rates above from the “neutral” level, which would really constrain the economy.

However, the forecast is still for a drop in inflation, a result “at best” that some analysts consider unrealistic.

“The US is facing the highest inflation since 1982 and there is compelling evidence that much of it will persist. The Fed has never responded so slowly… and to this day it is signaling a benign rate hike cycle,” wrote Ethan Harris, head of global research at Bank of America. “The biggest short-term risk is right in front of us: that the Fed is seriously behind the curve and needs to start taking it seriously.”

That could mean as many as six increases of 0.25 percentage points each this year, he said, and a quick push to bring the Fed Funds rate, which is currently close to zero, to 3%. That would be the highest interest rate since the Fed began cutting borrowing costs at the start of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and enough, by current estimates, to actually curb economic growth, employment and inflation.

The pandemic continues. While some health officials expect the current outbreak driven by the Ômicron variant to subside soon, so far it has slowed hiring and stifled the economic recovery.

Some economists now predict that the US economy will end up losing jobs in January and February. That would leave the Fed with the difficult choice of raising rates in March in the face of a decline in employment.

Even a temporary Omicron-related slump keeps worries alive that the Fed this year will face not the best of both worlds, but the worst, in the form of a slowing economy and inflation that needs even tougher measures than those prepared. by the authorities.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

