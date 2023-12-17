He Pope Francis urged the international community this Sunday to offer a “humanitarian response” to the thousands of migrants who are forced to cross the dangerous Darien jungle, between Colombia and Panama, on their way to the United States.

“Today I want to remember the thousands of migrants who try to cross the Darien jungle between Colombia and Panama,” said the Argentine pontiff, after praying the Angelus. “Often these are families with children who venture down dangerous paths, deceived by those who falsely promise them a short and safe route, mistreated and robbed,” continued the Jesuit, who turned 87 this Sunday.

Next, Francis urged finding a “humanitarian response” and called for “a joint effort by the countries most directly affected and the international community to prevent this tragic reality from going unnoticed.”. More than half a million migrants have crossed the inhospitable Darién jungle so far this year, a record number that doubles the records for all of 2022, Panama's Security Minister, Juan Manuel Pino, informed AFP at the beginning of December.

You can read: Chile votes to approve or reject new Constitution proposal: live

The natural border of Darién, which separates Colombia with Panama, measures 266 km long and has an area of ​​575,000 hectares. The dangerous Darien Gap has become one of the most dangerous corridors for migrants who, from South America, try to reach the United States through Central America and Mexico.

In addition to natural obstacles, migrants who have undertaken the journey have reported robberies, kidnappings and rapes.

You can also read: