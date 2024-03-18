Unfortunately, today, March 18, 2024, it has been announced that Mutsumi Inomata, famous designer who worked on multiple games Tales ofdied on March 10, 2024 at 63 years of age. At the moment the reason for his death is unknown.

This information was shared by Mutsumi Inomata's younger sister on her official Twitter account, where he mourned the death of the artist. This is what was said about it:

“Mutsumi Inomata passed away on March 10. It has happened so suddenly. He still has sketches that he's sure he's still working on in heaven. Surrounded by her favorite cats, she will be creating more beautiful, strong-looking characters.”}

Inomata achieved a high level of recognition thanks to its participation in Bandai Namco's Tales of series.where he was in charge of character design for Tales of Destiny, Tales of Eternia, Tales of Destiny 2, Tales of Rebirth, Tales of the Tempest, Tales of Innocence, Tales of Hearts, Tales of Graces, Tales of Xillia, Tales of Xillia 2, Tales of Zestiria, Tales of Berseria and Tales of Crestoria.

Similarly, Inomata also worked on Tekken 5, Tekken 6 and Tekken Tag Tournament 2As if that were not enough, he had his own manga. At the moment there is no statement from Bandai Namco mourning the death of the illustrator, but it is very likely that her loss will be felt in future Tales of installments. On related topics, here you can check our review of Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn. Likewise, this is our DLC gameplay.

May he rest in peace, Mutsumi Inomata.

Editor's Note:

The death of Japanese artists is very unfortunate. While we don't have a clear idea of ​​what affected Mutsumi Inomata this time around, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear that stress or some kind of related illness was responsible.

Via: Gematsu