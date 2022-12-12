Party electoral polls, FdI and Meloni stand out

Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Meloni stable but always first party. This is what the polls show swg commissioned by Tg La7. At 17.1% the 5 Star Movement from Joseph Conte which increases by 0.5. The Democratic party from Enrico Letta at 15.1%. There League from Matthew Salvini at 8.5%. Falling Action/ Italia Viva from Charles Calenda And Matthew Renzi.









