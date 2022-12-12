Multiple explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and annexed Crimea.

In addition to the missile attacks in Melitopol, confirmed by both Russian and Ukrainian sources, and which killed two people and injured 10, and hit a church occupied by Russian forces, 20 missiles targeted the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Sovietske barracks, in the Crimea.