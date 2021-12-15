“The role of the family is fundamental in the management of the patient suffering from haemophilia. From the moment of diagnosis, up to adherence to home therapy, family members must convey optimism and serenity to the patient. In this scenario, help from professionals at haemophilia centers is also very important. The doctor is in fact the one who must communicate to those suffering from haemophilia and their affections that the disease is now manageable with excellent results and that it is possible to lead an almost normal existence regardless of the ‘frightening’ diagnosis of a rare disease “. known as Berardino Pollio, medical director of the Regional Reference Center for hemorrhagic and thrombotic diseases in pediatric age, Aou City of Health and Science of Turin – Regina Margherita hospital, on the occasion of the fourth edition of the ‘Let’s redesign hemophilia’ campaign, promoted by Roche Italia with the patronage of the Federation of Haemophilic Associations (FedEmo) and the Paracelso Onlus Foundation, which aims to give space to a positive story of haemophilia, through the format ‘The extraordinary voice of normality’.

Pollio continued his speech by explaining that especially for pediatric patients “the cornerstone of the management of the disease is the positive attitude that parents must have towards the situation“. Because” if the family makes the little patient feel he is in fear – warns the expert – that child will be an adult frightened by his condition and will not feel free to lead a carefree and serene life “.