According to magnate custom, Don Algon gave a fine fur coat to his little friend. She received it gladly, of course, since for some time she hadn’t gotten out of bed making an effort to deserve it. He told his sugar daddy, “Thanks for the coat, Mr. Al. Rest assured, it will keep you warm all winter long.” (That American expression, sugar daddy, alludes to the old man with money who supports a young woman without him. The phrase is about to celebrate a century of use: it was born in the roaring twenties. The relationships between that type of men and women comes from endenantes, this expression of Potrero). Don Poseidon, a well-to-do but rude farmer, refused Glafira’s hand to the suitor who asked for her in marriage. He told the applicant: “I don’t want my daughter to spend her whole life next to a bastard.” “What a coincidence, sir! -exclaimed the sweetheart-. For that very reason I came to ask you for Glafira’s hand!” “10 thousand pesos?” the traveler uttered angrily when the hotel receptionist informed him of the price of the room. “I certainly paid that for a bed, but it wasn’t empty.” Even López Obrador’s biggest critics acknowledge his enormous popularity. They observe, at the same time disconsolate and with concern, that not even their most foolish blunders make the degree of acceptance that the polls show in favor of the Caudillo drop a single point. Of course, this is influenced by the gifts of money that he distributes among his large electoral clientele, whose members do not seem to realize that rampant inflation and the deterioration of health services have already annulled a good part of the purchasing power of the sums that the regime it gives them. Likewise, the astute management that the Tabascan makes of communication must be taken into account, and his ability to divert attention from serious national problems with the use of all kinds of conjurer’s tricks, such as that -the most recent- of his will politician, who would have us in suspense for the next three years if not because AMLO will soon devise another similar sensationalism. After all, there are two bases on which López Obrador’s dominance over the masses is based – a pejorative expression, but irreplaceable. Those bases are poverty and ignorance. I am well aware that due to PRI corruption, countless middle and upper class voters, and numerous intellectuals and academics voted for Morena’s candidate, but I am aware that many of them already regretted having done so, and have sung the palinode for having made that mistake. In general, and except in the case of some permanent applause in favor of the regime because they enjoy its favor, support for AMLO is now among those who did not have the benefits of education and face difficult living conditions, that is, among the poor, whose number, by the way, has increased considerably under 4T, as official figures show. This being the case, the exercise of revocation of mandate, that huge racket, is completely useless. The same would be to take the money that will be spent on it and throw it down a sewer. The king wants to feel officially loved by his subjects, without analyzing too much the reasons why they love him, and that caress to AMLO’s ego will cost the country a lot. The whims of absolute monarchs always cost a lot. They were twin sisters, and one of them got married. On the day of the wedding, she confided to the other: “I’m very nervous. My legs are shaking.” “It’s natural,” the sister said. “We too would tremble if they were to separate us.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE

OPUS 33 VARIATIONS ON THE THEME OF DON JUAN

-Before the possession speaks and lets her shut up. After the possession shut up and let her talk.

That advice was given by Don Juan to the young apprentice seducer. He added:

-A woman can be conquered with a word, but she can also be lost with a word. Then take care of your words, and they will take care of you. Many times, especially after love, the best thing is silence. What you have to say, say it with your eyes rather than with your lips. A look is often the best declaration of love.

The disciple asked:

Did you lie to women?

Don Juan replied:

If love is true, there is no lie. Everything you say when you’re in love is true. “You are the most beautiful woman in the world!” What a big lie! And at the same time, what a great truth! Never be afraid to lie in such a way. In love sometimes the truth does more damage than the lie.

Don Juan concluded:

-There was never a lover more liar than me. There was never a truer lover than me.

MANGANITES

by AFA

“. The Mayan Train is in trouble.”.

Now comes the case

to resolve the claims

that many bands do,

that they pay the passage.