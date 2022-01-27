Within the world of music, January 27 is a date of great importance. In 1756 a child prodigy was born, who over time became one of the greatest exponents of classical music.

His legacy spans all musical genres of the time and he was a virtuoso on the violin, piano and viola. One day after his birth, in Salzburg, an independent archbishopric in the Holy Roman Empire, he was baptized with the name of Johannes Chrysostomus Theophilus Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The house where Mozart was born is still preserved. It is a three-storey house located at Getreidegasse No. 9, one of the most visited today by international tourism and by musicians from all over the world. There he lived his childhood, next to his parents, Leopold Mozart and Anna María Pertl. He had six siblings, of whom only he and his sister Ana María survived. The rest died in infancy.

His father was an intelligent and very religious man. He was also an excellent musician who taught and even published a book on the art of the violin, which made him famous in Europe. Observing that his son from his earliest years showed amazing faculties for music, he devoted all his attention to him.

At the age of four he played the harpsichord skillfully and composed small works that admired the musicians of his time.