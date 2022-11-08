A rabbi to a Catholic parishioner: “If someone in my community tells me that he is fornicating, I ask him for a contribution of 100 dollars for the synagogue.” “One hundred dollars! -the Catholic was amazed-. Our parish priest only asks us to pray an Our Father to absolve ourselves of the sin of fornication!”. “Well,” reasoned the rabbi, “he just doesn’t know how tasty that is.”…

The groom arrived exhausted from the honeymoon. He went to see the doctor, and he told her that his tiredness was due to the fact that in those two weeks he had abused his lovemaking faculties. He recommended: “For some time make love only on the days whose name bears the letter ere: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.” One morning the boy, who was sleeping soundly, woke up feeling kisses and caresses from his young wife. “What day is today?” he asked sleepily. His little wife answered anxiously: “Romingo! ‘”…

Himenia Camafría and Celiberia Sinvaron, mature single ladies, talked about their preferences in terms of men. “To me,” said Miss Celiberia, “I like dark-haired people, with green eyes and a little mustache.” “Well, to me – declared Miss Himenia – I only like two kinds of men: nationals and foreigners”…

there was once a Mexico poor, but worthy. People were enough with what was necessary. Many Mexicans still remembered the shortages they experienced in the years of the revolution, when they suffered shortages, and even hunger. That time of hardship passed, and then what was strictly necessary was for them the same as abundance. Other days came; Circumstances changed, and with peace and progress came relative well-being. No more having to put half soles on shoes; chicken ceased to be a luxury dish exclusively for the rich; women no longer had to resort to the “stocking hospital”. Then things got even better.

The time of the fat cows came: you could change your car every year; it was relatively easy to get a good house; middle-class people vacationed in Europe. And then the catastrophe. That ephemeral Jauja burst like a soap bubble, and from the dream of abundance we passed to the nightmare of the crisis, of December errors, of unemployment and insecurity. But the country did not end. Falling and rising we have followed our path. Let us then remember that Mexico, poor but worthy, and Let’s continue delivering our work to Mexico and our aspiration to make this country a more dignified home with freedom, democracy -now so threatened- and true justice for all…

One merchant told another: “I want to open a store, but I can’t find a place downtown.” He asked the other: “And why do you want to put the tent precisely in the center?”. The merchant explained: “Look: sex is in the center, and it has always been successful”… The rooster in the corral did not see well. He had, however, the valuable help of the house parakeet, who guided him to carry out his tasks in the chicken coop. When the time came, the parrot told him: “There’s the hen, little rooster…

Go straight about six steps… To the left; a little more to the left… Like this… Three more steps forward… There. Now get on… Very good, little rooster, very good!” With the parakeet’s guidance and encouragement, the rooster had no difficulty in carrying out its procreative function. One day the parakeet saw that the rooster was approaching him tempting with his wings. “Hey, little rooster,” he says alarmed, “I’m the parakeet… You’re going wrong, little rooster; you’re doing badly… No, little rooster, no… Little rooster!!!… Oh!… Very good, little rooster, very good!”… THE END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

That wise man heard the word “poverty.”

He smiled disdainfully.

He heard the word “disease.”

He stayed calm.

He heard the word “suffering.”

And he remained serene, showing no sign of fear.

But then he heard another word spoken.

That word was ‘loneliness’.

And then the wise man began to tremble

MANGANITES

By AFA.

“… Many children and young people drop out of school…”.

think true sir

that, without having teachers,

dropout students

maybe they will learn better.